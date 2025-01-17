WWE reportedly unhappy with top star over recent incident; he has been pulled from TV

  • home icon
By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Jan 17, 2025 14:54 GMT
Triple H is the CCO of WWE (Image credits: The Game's Instagram and WWE.com)

A recent report has shed light on a major personality's recent comments about not doing well with the WWE Teiple H-led management behind the scenes. As per the latest rumors, the Stamford-based promotion was not happy with Corey Graves publicly voicing his issues with being moved to NXT's commentary team.

WWE recently shuffled its broadcasting team, with several names shifting brands. One of the most surprising changes was Graves being moved down to NXT after spending nearly a decade on the main roster. A few days ago, the 40-year-old star aired his frustration with a now-deleted tweet on his X (fka Twitter) account.

As expected, the tweet quickly became the talk of the town. Though Corey Graves also mentioned that he would address his concerns on live TV, he was pulled from TV following the fiasco. As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was made clear Graves' tweets came out of him being legitimately unhappy.

Jim Ross had a blunt response to Corey Graves' situation with WWE

On a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross, who is one of the greatest broadcasters in wrestling history, reacted to the rumors of Graves being unhappy with his new role in NXT. Ross mentioned that he faced similar issues in the past but never complained about it, instead focusing on the job at hand:

"Conrad, how many times has that happened to me?" Ross asked. "And here I am jolly, happy, healthy as the old horse, and I got nothing to b***h about."

Only time will tell how things pan out between Graves and the Stamford-based promotion in the long run. The 40-year-old star has shined as a broadcaster for years and fans wouldn't be pleased to see him leave due to backstage issues.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
