WWE reportedly wants 28-year-old star to main event WrestleMania 

With a constantly evolving roster, WWE is reportedly considering NXT Superstar Von Wagner as a potential WrestleMania main eventer in the future.

The 28-year-old star has been with the company since 2019. He currently performs for WWE's third brand, NXT. Since his arrival, Wagner has shared the ring with some popular stars like Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, and Wes Lee. The main roster's creative team is currently headed by Triple H, and he has pushed many former NXT stars since assuming his new backstage position.

Despite his lack of experience, it was recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that company higher-ups see great things in Von Wagner's future.

"He’s tall, he’s got blonde hair, they want him to main event WrestleMania, but you need charisma to get to that level." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Von Wagner recently faced Ilja Dragunov on the April 11, 2023, episode of NXT. However, he was unable to defeat the Russian star.

Which two WWE stars are likely to main event WrestleMania 40?

This year's Show of Shows was once again main evented by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. In a stellar match, he defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier for ESPN, The Head of The Table was asked which current superstar he would potentially like to face at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia. Reigns responded:

"I think Seth [Rollins] is a good answer. We have a lot of open-ended history. I think there's a lot of competitive brotherhood there. There is an estranged love due to our past history. There's always been - and this is just Seth - an underlying friction to where we can easily butt heads." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns last faced off at the 2022 Royal Rumble. The Head of the Table had to resort to underhanded tactics to retain his championship at the show.

