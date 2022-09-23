WWE wants 34-year-old megastar to return and face Roman Reigns - Reports

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has cleared every hurdle that has come in his path over the last couple of years. That being said, even bigger challenges await him, including that of Tyson Fury.

Two-time world heavyweight champion in boxing, Tyson Fury made his in-ring debut for the company at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019, where he defeated Braun Strowman. Since then, he hasn't had any match in the Stamford-based promotion.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via CSS), WWE wants to book Roman Reigns against Tyson Fury in the future.

"Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer indicated that WWE wants to book Roman Reigns vs. Tyson Fury at some point down the line."

Roman Reigns and Tyson Fury came face to face at WWE Clash at the Castle

The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. The show took place in Cardiff, Wales and McIntyre came really close to dethroning Reigns but lost the match after outside interference from Solo Sikoa.

Tyson Fury also attended the Clash at the Castle and was sitting behind the commentator's table. He made his presence felt in the main event match as he knocked down Austin Theory and prevented him from cashing in on his Money in the Bank contract.

After the match, Tyson Fury entered the ring and confronted Reigns. He then congratulated him on the victory. Fury then helped McIntyre up and congratulated him as well for a fierce performance and almost winning the match.

There is no confirmation yet on when we will see Tyson Fury back in a WWE ring but fans would surely be excited for that.

