WWE reportedly warned fans about photos and spoilers at recent event

WWE has been known to protect its products through various means. This includes cracking down on videos and photos from the crowd, especially at TV tapings. Backstage sources have revealed what fans were warned about at a show this week.

NXT taped two episodes on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. This week's show aired on a slight tape delay, while the May 21 episode was taped in full for main roster-related reasons revealed by sources earlier today. Correspondents in attendance noted that the NXT Arena was packed for the latest stop on the road to Battleground.

Fans entering the Performance Center for NXT this week were informed by security that they were only to take still photos of the taping, not video. Fightful Select adds that NXT Level Up announcer Blake Howard took the mic in between the shows and asked fans to avoid spoiling the episode for other people.

There have been reports of WWE ejecting fans and reprimanding them for tweeting live spoilers or videos during tapings, mainly at NXT shows. This was a hot topic of discussion in 2021 and more recent years, but it was a significant issue among fans during the Full Sail University days.

WWE NXT Women's North American Championship update

The inaugural WWE NXT Women's North American Champion will be crowned at the 2024 Battleground PLE on Sunday, June 9, in Las Vegas.

Two Superstars have officially qualified for the six-way Ladder Match at Battleground. Sol Ruca defeated Izzi Dame on this week's show, while Lash Legend defeated Ivy Nile. Next week's taped episode will feature Jaida Parker vs. Brinley Reece, plus Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail.

The final four competitors to participate in qualifying matches on the live May 28 episode are Mia Yim, Kelani Jordan, Wren Sinclair, and Tatum Paxley.

NXT General Manager Ava announced the new championship at Stand & Deliver last month, and she is expected to present the inaugural champion live at Battleground. Original plans for the title were recently disclosed.