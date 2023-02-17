WWE to revisit massive plan for a legendary superstar to wrestle for the first time in four years - Reports

The WWE WrestleMania season is known for its big-name returns, and Triple H is also seemingly staying true to tradition. Lita recently appeared on WWE TV, but she wasn't the only name initially scheduled to return. Dave Meltzer reports that WWE nixed plans for Trish Stratus' return; however, the idea will be revisited soon.

Lita appeared on the February 6 episode of RAW to help Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL, and it felt like WWE was building up towards a massive tag team match.

The original plan was for Trish Stratus to show up the following week, leading to a dream alliance alongside Lynch and Lita. As noted, Dakota Kai's untimely injury led to a change in plans as Trish Stratus' return was eventually canceled.

While the proposed match isn't slated for Elimination Chamber, the company hasn't shut the door on booking Stratus in the near future. As you can view below, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also had an update on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY's WrestleMania match:

"We were told that the Stratus angle isn't dead and that the match wasn't scheduled for Elimination Chamber. Kai & Sky defending the women's tag titles against Rousey & Baszler is still on for Mania."

There is still some uncertainty regarding the creative direction for Damage CTRL. If the officials intend on having an enormous six-woman tag match at WrestleMania, it will lead to SKY and Kai doing double duty at the two-night event.

It was clarified that despite Stratus not appearing on RAW this past week, WWE still wishes to revisit the possibility and get the Hall of Famer back for a prominent angle.

"Whether that means Damage Ctrl would work twice over Mania or something completely different isn't known at this point, only that there was a planned angle for this past week to bring Stratus back that was canceled and is still expected to be revisited at some point," Meltzer added.

Will Trish Stratus return for a more extended role in WWE?

Trish Stratus is one of the most influential women's wrestlers in history who has astonishingly managed to stay in phenomenal shape in her late 40s.

The former women's champion last stepped inside the squared circle at SummerSlam 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair in what initially seemed like her retirement match. The rumored match featuring Stratus, Lita, and Lynch against Damage CTRL could be the beginning of something much more prominent.

As reported recently, Triple H's team not only intends on having Trish Stratus back on television, but she could also be involved in a rather unexpected role. She will reportedly stick around for much longer than most fans imagine, and you can read more about Trish's exciting future right here.

How would you like to see WWE use Trish Stratus if she does have a long-term run again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes