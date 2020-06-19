WWE Rumor Roundup: 4-time Intercontinental Champion not cleared for in-ring return, Major update on Asuka's push and more - 18 June 2020

Has WWE quietly shifted a storyline from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW?

Randy Orton reveals why he cried after watching a particular documentary involving an NXT Superstar and more.

Asuka

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring you the best stories related to the WWE Superstars. From the rumor mill to the official statements, we have gone through all the posts of the day to bring you just the top 5 that everyone must-read.

Before we get to all that, let us get past the two headline-makers of the day:

4-time WWE Intercontinental Champion not cleared for in-ring return

Christian made a stunning return to the ring on Monday Night RAW, but before he could do anything, he was attacked by Ric Flair from behind before Randy Orton punted him to end the match.

With the 4-time Intercontinental Champion making his return in the unsanctioned match, WWE Universe have been wondering if he would be making an in-ring return like his best friend, Edge.

Tom Colohue has an update on the same and has claimed that Christian has not been cleared for an in-ring return. There is no update on if he could make a return in the future, but for now, he is still on the sidelines.

"Christian is not cleared to return to wrestling. Cannot stress that enough."

Talking about the in-ring return information leaking ahead of Monday Night RAW, Colohue noted that it might be a planned leak to increase the WWE RAW TV ratings. He said:

"Also another one of Vince's go-to's is leaking information. The Christian information was leaked early in the day and almost everybody had it. In the hours preceding RAW, almost every wrestling journalist was talking about Christian... and they weren't being subtle about it. At all. I'm confident that information was meant to get out, to get the ratings going. And by the look of it, it did pay off."

