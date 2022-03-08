WWE Rumor Roundup - 8-time champion removed from internal WrestleMania 38 card, big plan for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, and more (March 7th, 2022)

It's the busiest time of the year in professional wrestling as WWE is building up towards its annual WrestleMania mega event.

The "stupendous" two-night show is set to feature several surprises and earlier rumors hinted at the return of a massive former star. However, the superstar in question has now been removed from the internal WrestleMania document based on the latest update.

There is also considerable hype for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's title unification match, and we have a brief backstage note regarding the plans for the winner.

We ended the roundup with details of how the promotion cleverly re-signed a former world champion to a new contract.

#1. Cody Rhodes pulled from internal WrestleMania 38 listings

Cody Rhodes' return was previously expected before WrestleMania 38, but the situation has changed drastically over the past couple of days.

Ringside News reports that Cody Rhodes has been removed from the internal WrestleMania 38 documents.

The eight-time champion in WWE was previously listed to be a part of WrestleMania; however, as things stand, the former AEW star is not slated to be involved at the event.

"Ringside News was told this morning, to double confirm, that "Cody is off any internal documents." He is no longer listed as a part of the show," noted the RSN report.

Dave Meltzer also provided new information on Cody Rhodes' status in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He said that even WWE is unaware of what's going on with the former Intercontinental Champion.

The company reportedly laid out a creative plan for Cody Rhodes, but it seems like the idea is now off the table due to the uncertainty surrounding the former AEW EVP.

"They don't know what's going on with Cody Rhodes. They're not sure. We'll have to wait and see how that plays out. It's up in the air. They don't know. They thought they had him and now, it's not like it's dead, it's not like they think they don't have him, but they're not sure," reported Dave Meltzer.

While people behind the scenes are confused about Cody Rhodes' immediate future, he could still eventually make his way back to the company. However, a WrestleMania 38 return seems unlikely at this stage.

#2. Reported plans for the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns will close out WrestleMania 38.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are all set to compete in one of the biggest championship matches in WrestleMania history.

The Universal and WWE championships will be up for grabs in the title unification match. Several fans have wondered what the new undisputed titleholder will be called after the event.

Dave Meltzer stated that the promotion plans on referring to the winner as the "Unified WWE Champion:"

"For however long it lasts, Wrestling Observer Newsletter says WWE will refer to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns as the 'Unified WWE Champion.'"

The Champion vs. Champion match is scheduled to headline night two of WrestleMania 38, and WWE is making sure that the storyline is as explosive as possible heading into the show.

Roman Reigns recently sent a big message to Brock Lesnar as The Tribal Chief busted open the Beast Incarnate at the latest MSG show.

The organization has a lot riding on the upcoming "winner takes all" match, but who do you think will emerge as the unified world champion?

#3. Reports on WWE's strategy in re-signing AJ Styles

AJ Styles recently signed a new contract which will see him earn $3 million per year.

Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon's team rushed to extend the RAW Superstar's deal as the company expected him to receive offers from other rival promotions. Officials were aware that AJ Styles would draw much attention as he neared the end of his previous contract.

Instead of letting Styles become a free agent, WWE deployed a clever strategy to retain the veteran on another long-term contract.

It was additionally revealed that AJ Styles is satisfied with his position in the company and hopes to take up a backstage role after completing his in-ring career.

"WWE expected Styles to have plenty of suitors, and we're told that as in the case with some other big names in the company, wanted to get Styles' deal extended before he could even hit free agency to talk to anyone else. Styles is said to be very happy in the company, and has mentioned numerous times that he'd like to work for WWE after his wrestling career," reported Fightful.

AJ Styles will take on Edge in one of the dream matches across the entire two-day WrestleMania card. Are you excited to witness the two legends battle it out for the first time ever? Sound off in the comments section below.

