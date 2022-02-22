WWE Rumor Roundup - Big Four Horsewomen speculation termed as "fake news," Superstar issued a backstage apology after recent match (February 21st, 2022)

We're back with another stacked edition of the daily roundup where we picked out the three biggest rumors making the rounds in and around the WWE.

As we reported yesterday, WWE allegedly considered a major WrestleMania 38 plan for the Four Horsewomen. However, a rumor killer has now emerged to counter the report.

After his match at Elimination Chamber, a SmackDown Superstar reportedly apologized to several people backstage, including Vince McMahon.

The company's focus is on making WrestleMania 38 one of the most significant events of all time, and we were given an inside look at the creative planning for the show. On that note, let's get to the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#1. Conflicting report on WWE allegedly considering a Four Horsewomen match

A massive rumor that WWE was contemplating having a potential Four Horsewomen WrestleMania match has been making the rounds over the past 24 hours.

Ringside News, however, was quick to shut down the speculation and revealed that the reported idea was never pitched nor discussed backstage within WWE.

The report labeled the Four Horsewomen rumor as "fake news" and advised fans not to expect Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch to have a fatal four-way match at 'Mania.

"We can confirm that this is not true and was never a possibility at all. Ringside News was told by a tenured member of the creative team that, "this was never discussed, never pitched, never considered, complete fake news." Therefore, don't get your hopes up about this match happening," reported Ringside News.

The Four Horsewomen members are expected to play important roles at WrestleMania as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are already booked for their women's title matches. As for Bayley (who is rumored to return) and Sasha Banks, the WWE Universe should soon get a clear picture of what the writers have in store.

#2. Backstage news on Madcap Moss' status after scary spot at Elimination Chamber

Madcap Moss was involved in a terrifying moment at Elimination Chamber as he landed on his head after an Alabama slam from Drew McIntyre.

Fightful Select reported that Madcap Moss was fine after the spot and gave his assurances to the referee, Drew McIntyre, and Happy Corbin during the match. Moss didn't look shaken up backstage as he spoke to several wrestlers and personnel who reached out to him out of concern.

It was reported that Madcap Moss apologized to Vince McMahon, Drew McIntyre, and the agents for the slip-up at Elimination Chamber.

It was also noted that neither McIntyre nor Moss attracted heat behind the scenes and people still consider the Scottish Warrior to be a safe in-ring worker. Madcap Moss was supposed to take the Alabama slam flat on his back, but he mistakenly tucked his chin and suffered a horrible landing.

Thankfully for the former NXT star, there was a spot planned right after the mishap in which Happy Corbin was scripted to pull Moss out of the way.

Unsurprisingly enough, there were a few tense moments at the gorilla position when Madcap Moss' head hit the mat. Officials quickly called for replays once it was confirmed that Moss was okay after the move.

The positive takeaway is that Madcap Moss escaped a potentially serious injury and is still fit and available during the WrestleMania season.

#3. WWE reportedly has no limitations on the WrestleMania pitches

WrestleMania 38 is shaping up to be WWE's most important event in years, and Vince McMahon and his team are willing to push their creative boundaries this time around.

Ringside News reported that WWE has set no limitations on the number of creative pitches that can be made backstage. This explains why multiple "WrestleMania plans" have been floating around the internet in recent weeks.

It was noted that none of these "pitches" are even remotely confirmed to happen as WWE just wants to accommodate all the different ideas.

"Everything will be pitched for the next few weeks. So everything will be discussed. There are no limitations to the ideas being discussed," noted RSN.

There is no prohibition when it comes to proposing ideas. RSN added that people backstage could even suggest having Hulk Hogan and Linda McMahon in a match, however absurd that sounds.

"We were given an example as absurd as "Hulk Hogan vs Linda McMahon" as something that someone will likely suggest to illustrate how anything is up for discussion at this point. Again, we must stress that nothing is off the table," revealed the report.

WWE is pulling out all the stops for WrestleMania 38, but could it all be worth it? Will fans get to see a memorable WrestleMania in a few weeks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

