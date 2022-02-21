WWE Rumor Roundup - Friends of top star concerned about his health, Brock Lesnar went off-script at Elimination Chamber and more (February 20th, 2022)

Welcome back to Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The company just completed an eventful Elimination Chamber where Brock Lesnar became a world champion again in a chaotic match.

Reports state that Brock Lesnar was involved in an unscripted moment during the world championship contest.

Details of a former WWE star's exit have also emerged, including the apparent concern over the wrestler's health.

WrestleMania 38 is the next premium live event on WWE's schedule, and there is a lot of speculation regarding the match card for the two-day show. The company reportedly considered booking a massive Four Horsewomen match for 'Mania, and we ended the roundup with information about the proposed plan.

#1. Backstage details about Keith Lee's WWE release; friends concerned about his health

Keith Lee was released from WWE in November 2021, and it was always believed that multiple backstage issues contributed to his departure.

Wade Keller opened up about Lee's WWE exit on PWTorch's audio show and clarified his comments about wanting the wrestler to lose some weight. Keller has spoken to friends of Keith Lee, who have shared their worries over the star's well-being since his WWE days.

"This is from friends who care about him and who talked to me. If Keith Lee is wrestling, he's in the ring wrestling putting his health and the well-being of his opponent on the line. If he's cleared for that, he can be cleared to work out and get in shape. If the idea that he can't possibly get in shape because he had COVID, and he might die, or he went through stress, then take some time and get in shape or don't wrestle if you can't. I mean, that's not an argument," said Wade Keller.

Keller confirmed that Keith Lee's attitude issues backstage resulted in his release and that the former NXT Champion's own actions stunted his rise on the main roster.

"Number two, all this predates COVID and what he went through, including the attitude issues that were going on that I heard about in NXT. I'm not making up the fact that Keith Lee did himself in through his own actions for years in the WWE system," Keller added.

Wade Keller stressed that he had no ill feelings towards Keith Lee and was just looking out for him like a good friend would.

Additionally, one person who watched Keith Lee's recent AEW debut match was disappointed with his physical condition.

"Keith Lee's career has not gone the way it should for reasons I've conveyed from what other people have told me who are not out to get Keith Lee," continued Keller, "and there's no incentive for them to say anything bad about him. They like him. One of them texted me after his match on Wednesday and was lamenting how he looked and his cardio…again, it wasn't hateful. It wasn't mean-spirited. This is somebody who likes him and was hoping they'd see a different Keith Lee." H/T WrestingNews.co

Keith Lee seems focused on moving on from the WWE debacle and getting his career back on track in AEW. However, do you see it happening based on the new updates?

#2. Brock Lesnar's unscripted moment at Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar did what he does best at Elimination Chamber, putting on a typically dominant performance en route to another world title victory.

Brock Lesnar entered the Chamber match by smashing the pod's door, and PWInsider reported that the spot was not planned.

The veteran superstar seems to have made the impromptu call to break the chamber pod's door, and it ended up being the perfect introduction as Lesnar went on to annihilate his opponents.

"Brock Lesnar smashed through a legitimate Elimination Chamber door to enter the EC match and we are told that was not a planned spot. That is one scary man," revealed PWInsider.

Brock Lesnar won his 7th WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, and as announced by the company, he will face Roman Reigns in a "Winner Take All" Showdown at WrestleMania 38.

However, Vince McMahon and his team have apparently also been encouraged to change Reigns' opponent with a returning legend, and you can read more on that here.

#3. WWE considered a Four Horsewomen match for WrestleMania 38

The creative team reportedly had significant plans for the Four Horsewomen for WrestleMania 38 before the company was informed about Ronda Rousey's return.

Louis Dangoor revealed that WWE "strongly considered" having the Four Horsewomen in a fatal four-way match for the women's title on night one of WrestleMania 38.

"GiveMeSport's Louis Dangoor has learned that in November and early December, WWE was 'seriously considering' a Four Horsewomen fatal-four way match for the main event of night one of WrestleMania," stated the report.

The idea was for Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch to close out the first day of Mania. However, WWE changed its creative direction after being told about Ronda Rousey's availability in December.

Officials believed that Ronda Rousey needed to be in a major title match, and thus, the Four Horsewomen bout was nixed in favor of fresh ideas.

It should be noted that the promotion is still looking to have the long-awaited Four Horsewomen match at a future event. As of now, Ronda Rousey is slated to face Charlotte Flair while Becky Lynch will complete her program with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

What could the company do with Sasha Banks and Bayley for the mega show? Sound off in the comments section below, and also feel free to share your thoughts on the other rumors covered today.

