WWE Elimination Chamber Results: New Champion Crowned; Botched finish to top title match

What a stupendous night of wrestling at WWE Elimination Chamber!
Modified Feb 20, 2022 01:58 AM IST
WWE Elimination Chamber kicked off from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the WWE Universal Championship match. The kickoff show saw Rey Mysterio defeat the Miz before we headed for the main card.

Rey Mysteri-GOAT@reymysterio #WWEChamber https://t.co/euUX806wZT

WWE Elimination Chamber (February 19, 2022): Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg - Universal Championship match

SPEAR!!!@Goldberg #WWEChamber https://t.co/Kg8KVnFzK4

Roman had the early advantage and got some strikes in before sending Goldberg out of the ring. Goldberg sent Reigns into the barricades before things went back inside and Roman unloaded on the WWE Hall of Famer.

Goldberg got a spear but Roman countered the Jackhammer and a Uranage for a near fall. Reigns hit a Superman Punch before setting up for the finisher but Goldberg cut him off with a Spear.

Just when you thought @WWERomanReigns was about to connect with HIS #Spear ... HERE COMES @Goldberg! #WWEChamber https://t.co/WwyTvRWamF

Goldberg tried for the finisher again but Roman locked in a Guillotine. Goldberg struggled for a bit but was eventually knocked out, letting Roman pick up the win. Goldberg did get to the ropes in time though, and it should have been a break but the referee called it in Roman's favor regardless.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Goldberg via KO to retain the Universal Championship

Grade: B

Women's Elimination Chamber match

😲😲😲@DoudropWWE #WWEChamber https://t.co/eVAEglhXBT

The match kicked off with Liv Morgan and Nikki ASH in the ring while the others waited in the pods. Nikki had the early advantage but chose to taunt Ripley and Alexa after taking down Morgan, which let Morgan get the upper hand.

Our third entrant in the match was Doudrop, who immediately picked up and drove Nikki into the cage wall. Morgan got the same treatment after trying to sneak up on her before taking a running senton on the cage floor.

Rhea Ripley was out next and was headed towards ASH but Doudrop tried to cut her off before getting taken down. Nikki ran for it and climbed the cage wall before Ripley went after her and brought her down.

Rhea Ripley got the riptide on Nikki ASH and got the first elimination

