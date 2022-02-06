WWE Rumor Roundup - Brock Lesnar unhappy with top superstar backstage, Big name's push halted, and more (February 5th, 2022)

Royal Rumble is finally in the books, and WWE has already begun building up towards its next premium live event, the Elimination Chamber.

Today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup looks at the fallout from the Rumble and the biggest story today features Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon. The Beast Incarnate had a few creative disagreements with Shane O'Mac at the Royal Rumble, and we kicked off the roundup with details of their altercation.

A former world champion's singles push also seems to have ended following WWE's recent creative changes.

The promotion is also gearing up for the returns of three absent superstars, and it would be a big boost for the company on the road to WrestleMania 38.

On that note, let's dive right into the top rumors of the day:

#3. What happened backstage at the Royal Rumble between Shane McMahon and Brock Lesnar?

Shane McMahon's work at the Royal Rumble wasn't well-received by the WWE locker room as Vince McMahon's son was reportedly sent home following the show.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Shane McMahon had some disagreements with Brock Lesnar regarding the final few minutes of the Rumble.

Shane McMahon's ideas were shot down as Vince McMahon sided with what Brock Lesnar wanted from the Royal Rumble match. While the creative direction constantly changed backstage before the show, it was noted that Vince McMahon 'overruled' many of his son's pitches.

"There were also disagreements regarding he and Lesnar regarding the closing stages of the match, and Lesnar pretty much does exactly what he wants. But this led to people being told one thing and then another, between Shane's ideas, what Lesnar wanted, and what Vince wanted. It was constantly changing all day and Vince was overruling Shane on his ideas and also agreeing with Lesnar," revealed Dave Meltzer.

Shane McMahon made matters worse for himself as he also botched his Royal Rumble elimination, as revealed in the Newsletter:

"It didn't help matters that he botched his elimination spot with Lesnar as he was supposed to be clotheslined over the top rope, but didn't get over on the first attempt, so they had to do it again," added Meltzer.

Fightful Select confirmed the rumors and stated that both Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar were unhappy with Shane McMahon after learning of the latter's plans for the match.

While Shane McMahon persisted with his vision, Brock Lesnar eventually got his way at the Royal Rumble.

#2. WWE ends Big E's singles push

Big E's run as a singles superstar has effectively ended following his permanent move to SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer reported that the former WWE Champion's reunion with New Day indicates the company is pulling the plug on his push.

"Big E being moved to SmackDown permanently and put back with the New Day as a tag team looks to have ended his push as a singles champion level guy," revealed Dave Meltzer.

The plan was always to get Big E back on the blue brand and in the tag team division along with his New Day stablemates.

However, the promotion could eventually book Big E to face Roman Reigns later this year as the Tribal Chief is short on credible top-tier opponents for the Universal Championship.

Big E lost to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, and their rematch could potentially be part of an extended program between the two SmackDown superstars.

WWE's creative landscape can witness multiple changes on the road to WrestleMania. Still, as of this writing, Big E is not expected to be presented as a singles talent moving forward.

#3. Three WWE returns to happen before WrestleMania 38

As revealed by the Wrestling Observer, Asuka, Bayley, and Lacey Evans could be back on WWE programming before WrestleMania 38.

Bayley and Asuka have both been away from in-ring action since July.

Bayley has been recuperating from a torn ACL while Asuka has been out with an undisclosed injury. The former women's champions were previously rumored to return in the women's Royal Rumble match.

While they didn't make it back for the Rumble, Asuka and Bayley could rejoin the women's roster during a crucial phase for the WWE.

Regarding Lacey Evans's return, the former NXT star gave birth to her second child in October last year, and it was revealed that she'd begun training for her in-ring return.

The company needs all hands on deck for WrestleMania, and the reported comebacks of Evans, Bayley, and Asuka are precisely what Vince McMahon and his team require heading into the Showcase of the Immortals.

