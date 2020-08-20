WWE Rumor Roundup: Injured Superstar close to returning, big change in SummerSlam plans and more - August 19, 2020

In today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at two Superstars who had a lot of heat backstage while Seth Rollins talks about how his relationship with Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) has changed recently.

We also take a look at why WWE is holding two pay-per-views in eight days' time and also the two biggest headline-makers of the day:

#5 Injured WWE Superstar close to returning?

Lars Sullivan has not been on WWE TV for over a year now and there has been no update on his return. He sustained a knee injury on Monday Night RAW while he was up against the Lucha House Party.

Lars Sullivan was expected to be out for six to nine months but that timeline has passed. He has now posted videos of his recovery and he has started hitting the gym.

Dave Meltzer noted in February that Sullivan is back fit and is raring to go but his future with WWE was hanging in the balance. The WWE Superstar has been the subject of several controversies and was also fined by the company for his comments on a bodybuilding forum.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported:

Another name who should be ready but whose future is uncertain is Lars Sullivan. Sullivan underwent knee reconstruction surgery in June, so should be ready fairly soon. His name hasn’t been mentioned at all of late.

Things got worse for Lars Sullivan when a few videos of him surfaced online. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported at the time:

"We don't have any insight on that, but several wrestlers told Fightful that Lars was incredibly apologetic when message board posts from him emerged. Lars also allegedly sought out family members that were around backstage or on the roster of those he commented on or could have affected and apologized to them, too. Those we spoke to said that when he apologized, he attributed it to him "being stupid and trolling on the internet," noting that he didn't believe the things he wrote."