WWE Rumor Roundup - Major name written off TV and will not be back, Two former world champions returning as Royal Rumble surprise entrants? Randy Orton health update

We're back with another stacked edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup. The company has witnessed several high-profile changes under Triple H, and they have worked thus far as RAW and SmackDown have benefited from a rating perspective.

While many former WWE stars are being brought back, existing talents are also being given new roles on TV. A popular character has reportedly been written off TV, and we have all the details of the creative decision in today's roundup.

WWE is also contemplating getting two former world champions back for next year's Royal Rumble show. The latest lineup of rumors ends with a note regarding Randy Orton's in-ring hiatus.

#1. WWE has removed the 'Ezekiel' character from its internal roster

PWInsider reports that the recently-introduced Ezekiel persona has been officially written off TV. Elias' younger brother got over with the WWE Universe during his entertaining program with Kevin Owens, but he was never expected to have a long-term future on RAW.

As things stand, the Ezekiel character has been scrapped, and the belief is that the man behind the gimmick, Jeffrey Sciullo, will return to being Elias.

Ezekiel will gradually "fade into the darkness" following his storyline injury, added Mike Johnson.

"It would appear that, as many of you have suspected, that when the time comes, the Elias character will be returning to the Raw roster while Ezekiel, who was written out due to "injuries," will fade into the darkness."

Ezekiel debuted after WrestleMania 38 and emerged as one of the best new acts on Monday Night RAW. The 34-year-old star did a commendable job alongside Owens to get viewers invested in their angle. In hindsight, the Ezekiel experiment wasn't a waste of time after all!

#2. Backstage update on Randy Orton's absence

The entire landscape of WWE has changed since Randy Orton was forced to take some time off in May.

The Viper enjoyed a great run with Riddle before he had to step back due to issues with his back. It's been almost four months since Orton's last Match, and fans have inquired about the future Hall of Famer's status.

PWInsider noted that Randy Orton has not yet returned as he has been granted an extended break to deal with his injury.

"He has had extended time off to deal with a back issue," stated Johnson.

In addition to being one of WWE's most experienced performers, Randy Orton is also a longtime "Triple H guy" and will possibly get a healthy push when he gets cleared to compete.

Thankfully, we also have some information about his possible return date.

#3. Big E and Randy Orton could be back at the Royal Rumble

Fans love Royal Rumble primarily due to the possibility of surprise returns. Next year's Rumble is also expected to follow a similar pattern as WWE has already initiated talks regarding the surprise entrants.

As revealed by Xero News, Big E and Randy Orton could make their in-ring comebacks during the men's Royal Rumble match. The New Day member has been sidelined with a broken neck injury, which he sustained during a SmackDown match in Match.

There have been concerns regarding Big E's wrestling future, considering the condition of his neck, but it seems like he could get the green signal to return by January 2023.

"Source states Big E is getting closer to an in-ring return, There was early talks of having Big E and Randy Orton return in the Royal Rumble match if they don't get brought back sooner," reported Xero News.

The return of the former WWE Champion will surely be a huge boost for the company. E is a beloved star, and many fans miss his presence on the screen.

