WWE Rumor Roundup: Major update on Ronda Rousey's next WWE appearance, Vince McMahon gives up on RAW Superstar and more - 24 June 2020

Backstage reaction to Kevin Owens taking time off because of the COVID-19 situation and more

Today's WWE Rumor Roundup is filled with stories about Cesaro, John Cena, Kevin Owens, and more!

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors

SHARE

Vince McMahon and Ronda Rousey

In today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at the top stories of the day. From Ronda Rousey's return to the backstage reaction to Kevin Owens not working on RAW, we have it all covered in one place!

Before we get to the news about Kevin Owens, Edge, and Cesaro, let is get past the two headline-makers of the day:

Major update on Ronda Rousey's next WWE appearance

Ronda Rousey has been off WWE TV since WrestleMania 34 and is rumored to be interested in making a come back. However, things do not seem set right now and her next appearance could be in 2021!

Wrestling Observer Newsletter report that Rousey will not be making a return to the WWE ring at least until WrestleMania next year. They added that it is just a tentative timeline and there is a chance of her not returning then as well.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that we probably won’t see Ronda Rousey again until at least WrestleMania next year, and maybe not even then.

While Rousey is off TV, the other Superstars would be hoping that she gets proper training in this gap. Nia Jax confirmed recently that she complained about Rousey being dangerous in the ring. She said:

Yes, it was Ronda. I do not think she took liberties, I think things happen. She came into the scene and she really didn’t get the proper WWE training that I was able to get at the Performance Center. So she had to learn things on the fly and her instinct is MMA/UFC fighting, so her instinct is to go somewhere different than where our instincts tell us where to go in the ring if that makes sense.

Rumors suggested that Rousey will be returning to face Becky Lynch but The Man is also on a break now.

1 / 5 NEXT