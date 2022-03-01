WWE Rumor Roundup - Real reason why Triple H might never wrestle again, John Cena's WrestleMania 38 status, and more (February 28th, 2022)

We're back with another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup.

If you're a Triple H fan, it's not the best of days, as reports suggest that the Cerebral Assassin might never be able to wrestle again. We also have all the updates on Triple H's in-ring status heading into WrestleMania 38.

John Cena's name has also unsurprisingly popped up, but is the Cenation Leader scheduled to compete at the Show of Shows this year? We have the answer to that question too!

The roundup concludes with rumors that WWE has no creative plans for a popular former champion.

On that note, let's take a look at each story in detail:

#1. WWE Rumor Roundup (February 28th, 2022): Triple H might never wrestle again in WWE

Triple H @TripleH

See you soon I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️

Nothing seems out of bounds for WrestleMania 38, as there are rumors about the in-ring returns of Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin circulating on the internet in 2022! Amidst all the speculation, Dave Meltzer provided a grim update on Triple H's status.

It was noted that Triple H wouldn't be able to wrestle at WrestleMania 38 due to his heart condition, which could also potentially keep him out of the ring forever.

Here's what was revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode:

"No, Triple H would be a terrible idea. I mean, his heart situation is, he can't. I don't want to say never because that's unfair because maybe he can do something, but that would be a horrible idea for him, and it's not gonna happen this year. There's no way," said Dave Meltzer. (4:30 - 4:48)

Triple H suffered a serious cardiac event in September last year that forced him to take a break from his backstage duties in the WWE.

While fans have witnessed multiple legends pull off miraculous comebacks in recent years, Triple H's in-ring return seems unlikely to happen anytime soon in the WWE.

#2. Backstage news on John Cena's WrestleMania 38 status

John Cena @JohnCena ! Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn . It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️! https://t.co/ujeeXODvOn

John Cena has not wrestled since he teamed up with The Mysterios for a match against The Bloodline at the Madison Square Garden show last October.

WWE has reportedly planned a few shocking returns for WrestleMania 38, and unfortunately for ardent Cenation fans, John Cena is not one of the names on the list.

Ringside News reported that while WWE discussed the possibility of getting John Cena back for this year's WrestleMania festivities, he was never a realistic option to book for the mega show in April.

"We were told that is not in the plan at all, but like everything else it was discussed. A tenured member of the creative team informed us that, "Cena was discussed, as was everyone outside of religion and politics, but Cena was never a real possibility," reported RSN.

John Cena's last televised match happened at SummerSlam 2021, where he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship clash.

The 16-time world champion has been incredibly busy of late, especially following the success of his Peacemaker series, which has also been renewed for a second season. It looks like wrestling fans will have to wait a little longer to see John Cena back in the ring.

#3. WWE has no creative plans for Asuka

Asuka's lengthy absence from WWE programming has led to fans raising pertinent questions about her status within the company.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed that while people in the promotion expected her to return in February, officials sadly have no creative plans for the former RAW Women's Champion.

"Nothing yet. The hope internally was for her to return this month, but obviously, there's been nothing for her creatively. Other than hearing from fans who spotted her in Los Angeles recently, we haven't heard anything additional on the Asuka front," revealed the PWInsider report.

Asuka's last match in happened in July 2021, after which she was taken off TV due to concussion-related issues. The Empress of Tomorrow was previously expected to return for the Women's Elimination Chamber match, but WWE eventually chose not to use the Japanese star.

Asuka is one of the most established performers in the women's division, and the company should ideally get her back before WrestleMania 38. As always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more updates.

