WWE Rumor Roundup - RAW star now earning on the same level as Goldberg, Major backstage reaction to Cesaro leaving, and more (February 25, 2022)

It's that time of the day again when we shift the focus to the most prominent rumors from the world of WWE.

A veteran superstar recently signed a new contract, making him one of the highest-paid stars in the entire company. While he has seemingly reached Goldberg's level in terms of earnings, the star in question has also surpassed another fellow RAW colleague.

The news of Cesaro's WWE exit surprised many fans as he was with the company for almost 11 years. Backstage notes regarding the latest departure have also emerged online.

We wrapped up the roundup with details about Brock Lesnar's unscripted spot from Elimination Chamber.

#1. AJ Styles becomes one of WWE's top earners following new contract

As reported by Fightful, AJ Styles recently signed a new three-year contract that would see him make $3 million a year.

Dave Meltzer revealed that the new deal had catapulted AJ Styles to the "top echelon" of stars as he is now really close to the four highest-paid stars.

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Ronda Rousey get the most money in the company, followed by Edge, Goldberg, and The Miz. It was noted that Styles would also earn as much as the Hall of Famer after signing a long-term agreement with Vince McMahon's organization.

While Kevin Owens also recently extended his stay, it was revealed that AJ Styes has reportedly penned a more lucrative contract than his fellow RAW superstar.

"If the number is correct, it would put Styles in the top echelon when it comes to money behind Lesnar, Reigns, Rousey and Orton that we know of and Edge, Goldberg and it is believed Miz are the guys right underneath the top four that he'd be at the same level with. Owens was believed to be the next highest guy, but if this number is accurate, it would be above what Owens just signed for," reported Dave Meltzer.

AJ Styles arrived a little late in the WWE but has made up for all the lost time as he is now considered a locker room leader. It's great to see him get rewarded for his work with a new bumper contract!

#2. Backstage news on Cesaro's WWE exit

As first reported by PWInsider, Cesaro ended his 11-year spell with WWE as his contract expired in February.

Fightful Select reported that the immediate reaction within WWE was of "disappointment and dismay" as Cesaro was one of the most universally liked stars on the entire roster.

While WWE offered him a contract extension, Cesaro was reportedly unhappy with the terms and rejected the offer.

Cesaro had told certain members of the roster back in October that his WWE deal was soon ending, and he was unsure about his future in the company. There was "reasonable disappointment" from the Swiss star's end regarding his booking.

The Swiss Cyborg has received a lot of backstage praise for his professionalism in ending his tenure with the promotion. It should be noted that there is also a possibility of Cesaro getting re-signed as the door is still open for future business.

Dave Meltzer wrote in the Newsletter that Cesaro did not get any 'backdoor AEW offers' while he was negotiating with WWE.

It was added that Cesaro quitting was essentially a WWE decision, as the superstar did not wish to leave like most unhappy talents. The former US Champion just wasn't offered the same amount of money as other recently re-signed stars, and he thus chose to become a free agent.

Cesaro can join any promotion immediately, but where will he land after a lengthy WWE career?

#3. The reason why Brock Lesnar went off-script at Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar had quite an eventful Elimination Chamber as he became a seven-time WWE Champion at the event. The Beast Incarnate was also involved in an unscripted spot during the men's match as he was not supposed to break out of the Chamber pod.

Dave Meltzer revealed several details regarding the moment and stated that Bobby Lashley being taken out early might have confused Lesnar about the match's booking.

While Lesnar was informed about Lashley being written out of the contest, the former UFC Champion did not know that the plan was still to open Bobby's Chamber door.

Vince McMahon and his team were also running low on time for the premium live event, and the opening of Lashley's pod caught Brock Lesnar off guard.

"Lesnar obviously knew Lashley was going to be taken out and not in the match. But he didn't know they were going to signal for Lashley's pod to open and it not be Lesnar's, as he figured he was next. He also knew that they were running low on time and had a hard out when the show had to be over. Lesnar thought it was a mistake and that his pod was supposed to open, so physically broke out of it and then destroyed everyone," revealed Meltzer.

Other competitors in the match reportedly still had a few spots left when Brock Lesnar entered ahead of schedule. However, the remaining stars quickly realized when Lesnar came in that it was time to get destroyed, and they obliged by letting the Beast Incarnate do what he does best.

"The others apparently knew there would be a quick rush and still had spots to do before Lesnar came in. But they knew when Lesnar got in that it was time to just get destroyed by him and may have figured it was rushed anyway because they were, if Lesnar waited a few minutes, likely to have to rush even more through his eliminating everyone," added Dave Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar is preparing for a massive "Winner Takes All Unification" match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Who do you think wins and becomes the undisputed world champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

