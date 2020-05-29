Vince McMahon (Photo: WrestlingNews.co)

In today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup on Sportskeeda, we take a look at the top news and rumors related to the company. There are a lot of things reported every day and we try our best to bring you the most important ones in one piece.

Seth Rollins has delivered some good news about Roman Reigns while WWE have decided to postpone a feud they were planning for SummerSlam. All this and more in today's WWE Rumor Roundup but before we get to all that, let us take a look at the two headline-makers of the day:

Why Superstars wanted to join SmackDown over Monday Night RAW and NXT

WWE SmackDown was dubbed 'the land of opportunity' by Shane McMahon while he was the commissioner of the Blue brand. He did hand out a lot of opportunities but that was not the pull that saw many Superstars requesting a move to SmackDown.

Sporstkeeda's very won, Tom Colohue reports that several Superstars requested a move to SmackDown just to work with AJ Styles. He adds that Triple H and Vince McMahon were flooded with such requests during The Phenomenal One's first stint in the Blue brand.

A lot of people really want to work with AJ Styles. One of the reasons so many people wanted to move over to SmackDown when he was there was to work with AJ Styles. Triple H, Vince McMahon got a lot of requests to move to SmackDown when Styles was on that brand.

Styles is back on WWE SmackDown now and is a part of the Intercontinental Championship tournament. He defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on his return to the brand to advance in the tournament.

He is rumored to be the favorite to win the tournament and become the new Intercontinental Champion. WWE took the title away from Sami Zayn as he decided not to participate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.