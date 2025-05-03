WWE rumored to make historic announcement; also fan-favorite event set to return

WWE is coming out of WrestleMania 41 season with several high-profile events on the horizon, including Worlds Collide with AAA, SNME 39 and 40, the first two-night SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, among others. The WWE Universe is often surprised with big announcements, and now there's an update on at least two rumored happenings expected in the near future.
Triple H and his teams have focused on expanding World Wrestling Entertainment's premium live event business, and this is a big part of why the Endeavor era has been so successful. The Chief Content Officer continues to make big moves as we get closer to the mid-way point of the year, and there are currently 14 special events on the schedule, from Backlash on May 10 through the two-night SummerSlam in August 2026.
WWE presented its first-ever all-women's pay-per-view on October 28, 2018. Evolution was held in front of around 11,000 fans at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY. Fan speculation on Evolution II has picked up in recent weeks, with chatter spiking this week as wrestlers and others joined in. Talk of Evolution 2025 is also circulating internally, with PWN's Cory Hays adding that the PPV is rumored for Saturday, July 5.
WWE is believed to be making an announcement on Evolution II, perhaps as soon as Backlash next weekend. Hays also noted that Night of Champions XI is rumored for the week before Evolution, on Saturday, June 28. NOC was last held in 2023, and that was the first Night of Champions event since 2015.
If the rumored dates are correct, Night of Champions would take place three weeks after Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank are held on June 7. Evolution would take place one week before SNME XL.
Updated WWE PLE schedule for 2025
World Wrestling Entertainment currently has 10 special events on the calendar for 2025, and four for 2026, with other big happenings rumored. Below is the updated schedule for this year:
- May 10: Backlash in St. Louis
- May 24: Saturday Night's Main Event 39 in Tampa
- May 25: NXT Battleground in Tampa
- June 7: NXT-AAA Worlds Collide in Inglewood
- June 7: Money In the Bank in Inglewood
- July 12: Saturday Night's Main Event 40 in TBA
- August 2 and 3: SummerSlam in East Rutherford, NJ
- August 31: Clash In Paris, France
- October 11: Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia
- November 29: Survivor Series in San Diego
WWE will begin 2026 with the Royal Rumble from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time, with the date to be announced. WrestleMania 42 is booked for New Orleans on April 11 and April 12, with Stand & Deliver VI taking place that week. SummerSlam 2026 is also confirmed for Minneapolis on August 1 and 2.