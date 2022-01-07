Backstage details on Dave Kapoor's importance in NXT - Reports

Dave Kapoor was one of the many NXT staff and personnel released by WWE on January 6th, 2022. He is famously known by his in-ring name Ranjin Singh, the on-screen manager of The Great Khali.

Kapoor became the Senior Vice-President of creative in 2019 after working behind the scenes for many years. His release put an end to his 14-year tenure with the promotion.

Bryan Alvarez's report on Wrestling Observer Live revealed that Kapoor was the most important of all the staff released by the company.

“One person that I heard the most about was Dave Kapoor, the former Ranjin Singh. In fact, one person said, ‘You know out of all the people, they’re all good people, but a lot of them there was just nothing for them to do except for Dave Kapoor.' Dave Kapoor was, you know if you have to make a Mt. Rushmore of the most important people in NXT then Dave Kapoor was on the mountain and then he got fired. People are baffled by the release of Dave Kapoor,” Alvarez noted.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Dave Kapoor, the former Ranjin Singh, has been let go from WWE. WWE has confirmed to Fightful Dave Kapoor, the former Ranjin Singh, has been let go from WWE. WWE has confirmed to Fightful

WWE also released three-time NXT Champion Samoa Joe

Some surprising releases have occurred in the last couple of days, including former NXT General Manager William Regal. Former three-time NXT champion Samoa Joe has also been released for the second time in less than a year.

As part of budget cuts, Joe was released last year but was immediately brought back by Triple H. He then defeated Karrion Kross to win the NXT title before relinquishing it due to an injury.

The Samoan Submission Machine took to Twitter reacting to the release.

Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃 Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃

After his release last year, Joe was one of the most famous names fans wanted to see in AEW, but WWE quickly brought him back. It is currently unknown whether he will be cleared to wrestle or not. Still, either way, with his experience and knowledge of the industry, he will be a valuable asset wherever he chooses to go.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on the recent releases? Let us know in the comments below.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Angana Roy