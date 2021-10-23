Charlotte Flair pushed to lose her RAW Women's Championship against major star - Reports

Charlotte Flair recently traded her RAW Women's Championship with Becky Lynch's SmackDown Women's Championship. As per Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, The Queen wanted to lose her gold to Bianca Belair in clean fashion on the October 18th episode of the Red brand.

During this episode, Belair and Flair wrestled for the RAW Women's Championship in a match that lasted over 20 minutes. At the end of the night, the latter got herself disqualified to retain her title.

Charlotte Flair is reportedly a big fan of Bianca Belair, and as a result, she pushed to lose clean against her that night. If the rumors are true, she also thought that the disqualification finish to their contest "killed what could have been a big win" for The EST of WWE.

"She also campaigned to lose clean to Bianca Belair on Monday Night RAW. She’s understood to be a huge fan of Belair and believed the finish killed what could have been a big win for her," said Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.

Flair's RAW Women's Championship reign came to an unceremonious end on the latest episode of SmackDown, which reportedly led to a lot of backstage conflict between her and Becky Lynch.

How many singles matches have occurred between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair?

As per Cagematch, Belair and Flair have fought each other in three singles matches on WWE television. Their first clash took place in NXT last year, with Charlotte Flair emerging victoriously.

The other two one-on-one bouts between them occurred this month on RAW, as Bianca Belair won both times via disqualification. So despite holding a 2-1 singles record over Flair, The EST of WWE has never defeated the former in a clean finish.

