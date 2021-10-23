Vince McMahon's reaction in the aftermath of Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair segment revealed - Reports

Things did not go according to plan during Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's title exchange segment on this week's WWE SmackDown. Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT has now learned why Vince McMahon was unhappy with Flair's backstage behavior.

Following the latest episode of the Blue brand, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are now the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions, respectively. PWInsider's Mike Johnson first reported on Flair's concerns about not wanting to 'look weak' in the segment, the unplanned and awkward nature of the championship exchange, as well as the ensuing backstage confrontation between the two women.

As per talkSPORT's recent report, The Queen left the gorilla position after her dispute with Lynch without talking to Vince McMahon, and the WWE Chairman was unhappy about the same.

"Flair walked away and Vince McMahon wasn’t happy Charlotte left gorilla without talking to him. Flair is now heading to Orlando to support Andrade at AEW Dynamite," wrote Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.

You can check out their awkward title exchange in the clip above. Charlotte Flair dropping the RAW Women's Championship and Becky Lynch throwing the SmackDown Women's Championship at her longtime rival was reportedly not part of the original plans for their segment.

Is there real-life heat between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair?

While the two were best friends in the past, sources additionally told talkSPORT that Lynch and Flair's relationship "has been strained for some time."

This has reportedly been the case since a WWE promo that aired a few years ago:

"The Flair/Lynch friendship has been strained for some time." McCarthy further wrote, "People close to the situation say Flair didn’t appreciate being called ‘plastic’ during a promo a couple of years ago and it’s been tense since."

Grand Master Chris 🇺🇸 @ChrisFandoms Whether they are the best of friends, or the worst of enemies, few women in all of professional wrestling have chemistry on the level of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Whether they are the best of friends, or the worst of enemies, few women in all of professional wrestling have chemistry on the level of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. https://t.co/rivYv8VN4y

A one-on-one match between the two superstars could take place at next month's Survivor Series pay-per-view if they hold on to the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships until then.

