Drew McIntyre's expected return date revealed - Reports

Drew McIntyre may be back in action before WrestleMania 38 as per the latest reports.

The Scottish Warrior was written off TV earliest this month when Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin attacked him backstage. The two men blindsided him and proceeded to assault him to the point where he needed medical attention. This angle was done because McIntyre needed some time off due to a neck issue he had been facing for months.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former two-time WWE Champion is expected to be back in action ahead of WrestleMania weekend on April 2nd and 3rd. That means McIntyre will miss the Royal Rumble later this month.

The SmackDown star recently underwent testing at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. A number of WWE Superstars have undergone surgeries at this facility in the past.

Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss in his last televised match

McIntyre has gradually built up momentum since his move to the blue brand after the 2021 WWE Draft. He picked up hard fought wins over the likes of Mansoor and Ricochet before getting into a feud with Corbin and Moss.

McIntyre's last televised match was on the WWE Day1 Premium Live Event earlier this month. He took on Madcap Moss in singles competition and was at his destructive best during the match as Moss struggled to get in any kind of offense.

Corbin played a factor on the outside as he distracted The Scottish Warrior which allowed Moss to get a few shots in. However, McIntyre hit a massive Claymore on Moss to close the contest and pick up the victory.

WWE is expected to have Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns at some point, so it was important to have McIntyre pick up the win despite him working with an injury.

