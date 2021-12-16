How Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE could impact Sami Zayn's contract situation - Reports

After it was confirmed by Fightful that Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE, the focus will now be on Sami Zayn. The news of Kevin Owens signing a new WWE contract came just a month and a half before his previous contract expired. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has now addressed how it could impact Sami Zayn.

While January 31st, 2022 was the expiry date of Kevin Owens' WWE contract, Sami Zayn's is set to expire even sooner. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sami Zayn's WWE contract is set to expire at the end of 2021.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful had a Q&A video on YouTube, and the Kevin Owens situation was addressed. When somebody asked Sapp if Kevin Owens re-signing will help WWE's efforts in securing Sami Zayn's signature, he said that it would likely help their cause:

"Yes, I do think that will help, an awful lot."

Sami Zayn has enjoyed regular TV time throughout 2020 and 2021, despite taking a few months off during the early stages of the pandemic. He has enjoyed an Intercontinental title reign and recently became the number one contender to Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

His on-screen interactions with Brock Lesnar led to him losing the match in less than 20 seconds. However, nobody can deny Sami Zayn's importance to SmackDown, and WWE in general.

Will Sami Zayn re-sign with WWE following Kevin Owens' new deal?

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn This could be us but you playin This could be us but you playin https://t.co/yexb9qhQSU

Some believe that Sami Zayn re-signing with WWE is a better alternative than him going to AEW. While several fans would have loved to see Kevin Owens in Tony Khan's promotion, the company's roster is undoubtedly under the threat of oversaturation with all the big-name signings.

At this point, one could argue that Sami Zayn is far better suited to WWE. He hasn't been underutilized for a while now and being involved with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on-screen is an indicator that the company views him as a valuable star.

While Sami Zayn may not become WWE or Universal Champion any time soon, he has had a fruitful run in the last few years with only two short Intercontinental Title reigns.

