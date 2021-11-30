Reason for current WWE star's negative reaction to Edge and Becky Lynch's segments - Reports

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured references to the company's talent releases in Edge and Becky Lynch's segments. As per Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, some of the promotion's former stars and producers weren't too happy upon hearing those references.

As part of the storyline, Liv Morgan said this week that Lynch's "big, fat greedy contract" is why her friends — Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan — are gone from the company. In another segment during the same episode, Edge implied that The Miz left John Morrison "high and dry to get fired" when he took a wrestling hiatus to embark on a 'Dancing with the Stars' stint.

Speaking on Fightful's post-RAW review show, Sean Ross Sapp highlighted that a few former WWE stars and producers thought the release references were in bad taste. A superstar within the promotion reportedly shared the same sentiment.

“It happened several times during this show, and I had former WWE wrestlers, former WWE producers, and a current WWE wrestler, that were all telling me how bad a taste they thought that was,” said Sapp. (H/T - WrestleTalk)

WWE @WWE



🔥🎤

#WWERaw "You're the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?" - @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🔥🎤 "You're the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?" - @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🔥🎤#WWERaw https://t.co/EUSYTZEuYM

Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott were let go by Vince McMahon's company on April 15, 2020, and June 2, 2021, respectively, due to budget cuts. Riott later signed a contract with AEW and debuted there — as Ruby Soho — back in early September.

John Morrison reacts to Edge referencing his WWE exit

John Morrison received his release on November 18, 2021, which brought an end to his second stint in the promotion.

Following Edge's on-screen statement regarding Morrison's departure, the latter maintained kayfabe on Twitter and sent a warning to the Hall of Famer. Check out his tweet below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Miz and Edge are likely heading toward a clash against one another. This week's RAW segment between the two also included a reference to a recent AEW promo. You can read more on that development HERE.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Kaushik Das