Sources close to Jeff Hardy react to claim that he was trying to get fired from WWE - Reports

People close to former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy have reportedly reacted to claims that he was trying to get fired.

"The Charismatic Enigma" was recently let go by WWE after he left a Six-Man Tag Team match midway. Later, the company offered to help him tackle his issues, but Hardy refused, which eventually led to his release.

Ever since Jeff Hardy's release, many folks among the wrestling community have claimed that he was trying to get fired by WWE. Sources close to Hardy have reportedly opened up about these claims, as per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

"It seems silly to address this at all, but according to those close with him I spoke to -- Jeff Hardy wasn't trying to get fired from WWE. He wasn't "working to get out of his deal." The exact phrase I was given was that it was an 'absurd take,'" wrote Sapp.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp It seems silly to address this at all, but according to those close with him I spoke to -- Jeff Hardy wasn't trying to get fired from WWE. He wasn't "working to get out of his deal." The exact phrase I was given was that it was an "absurd take." It seems silly to address this at all, but according to those close with him I spoke to -- Jeff Hardy wasn't trying to get fired from WWE. He wasn't "working to get out of his deal." The exact phrase I was given was that it was an "absurd take."

Jeff Hardy is seemingly doing well following his WWE release

Jeff Hardy's brother and current AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke about his well-being during a live stream. According to the latter, Jeff is doing well, and there is no reason for concern.

"Happy to hear from @MATTHARDYBRAND's stream that Jeff Hardy is doing well, and there's no reason to be concerned. Says he's not worried about any issues right now. Adds WWE helped a lot in 2019 with rehab. Says Jeff is the best version of himself he's ever seen right now."

Jon Alba @JonAlba Happy to hear from @MATTHARDYBRAND 's stream that Jeff Hardy is doing well, and there's no reason to be concerned. Says he's not worried about any issues right now. Adds WWE helped a lot in 2019 with rehab. Says Jeff is the best version of himself he's ever seen right now. Happy to hear from @MATTHARDYBRAND's stream that Jeff Hardy is doing well, and there's no reason to be concerned. Says he's not worried about any issues right now. Adds WWE helped a lot in 2019 with rehab. Says Jeff is the best version of himself he's ever seen right now.

Even at 44-years-old, Jeff Hardy is still insanely popular among the WWE Universe. He has done it all in the business and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sportskeeda will provide more updates on the Jeff Hardy situation. Meanwhile, fans are urged to steer clear of baseless rumors and claims about the WWE veteran.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Angana Roy