Baron Corbin reacts to claim that Jeff Hardy faked his issues to get fired

Baron Corbin has responded to claims that Jeff Hardy faked his issues to get fired from WWE.

Jeff Hardy was recently let go by WWE shortly after being sent home from a live event. Hardy looked sluggish during a Six-Man Tag Team match and left midway. It was later reported that Hardy was asked to go to rehab following the incident, but refused WWE's request.

Controversial wrestling podcaster JDfromNY reacted to Jeff Hardy's release and claimed that the WWE veteran faked his issues to get fired. WWE Superstar Baron Corbin wasn't thrilled with the claim and lashed out at JDfromNY.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan JDfromNY says that Jeff Hardy faked his problems so he can purposely get fired...



Baron Corbin calls him out...

😂 JDfromNY says that Jeff Hardy faked his problems so he can purposely get fired...Baron Corbin calls him out...😂 https://t.co/NQA6oWnMBX

Jeff Hardy's release caused quite a furor on social media

Jeff Hardy's WWE release came out of the blue and sent Wrestling Twitter by storm. Several wrestling personalities reacted to the news, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The former World Champion had the following to say about Hardy's release and potential AEW debut:

"I know people gonna be calling for him to be going to AEW and whatnot. I’m sure that’s already the talk out there, but I think that’s the last place he needs to be right now. From a monetary perspective, you’ll always be ‘checking,’ okay? So that right there can motivate you to go do work when you really don’t need to. My thing is, hopefully he gets the help he needs."

Jeff Hardy is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. He was responsible for revolutionizing tag team wrestling with his innovative moves in high-risk matches. Hardy remained a mid-card act for a long time before finally getting his big break. At Armageddon 2008, Jeff Hardy best Triple H and Edge to win his first and only WWE Championship. He later won the world title on two occasions as well.

Jeff Hardy's illustrious career has been marred by issues with drugs and alcohol. Back in 2019, Hardy was arrested in North Carolina and charged with DWI. WWE wasn't happy with The Charismatic Enigma and released the following statement on Twitter:

"Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions."

Also Read Article Continues below

Jeff Hardy's wife recently stated that he's doing well. Fans are still concerned for Jeff's well-being, though. Here's hoping Jeff sorts out his issues in the coming weeks and gets the help he needs.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh