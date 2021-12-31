Potential spoiler on the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at Day 1 - Reports

Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar at Day 1 in a Universal Championship match. Roman Reigns is likely to retain the title as his next program will be against Drew McIntyre.

It has been reported that McIntyre faced Roman Reigns in 6-man tag team matches recently during live events. This indicated that WWE was planning a feud between the two men in the coming time.

WrestlingNews.co has reported that as per WWE's listings, Drew McIntyre is set to face the Universal Champion at multiple house shows in January. This means that The Tribal Chief will most likely be retaining at Day 1.

''McIntyre vs. the Universal Champion is scheduled for several shows in January and while the card can always change, this would indicate that the plan is for Roman Reigns to retain the title this Saturday at Day 1 and defend it against McIntyre at the Royal Rumble PPV.''

They also noted that Brock Lesnar doesn't compete at house shows, enhancing the theory that McIntyre is set to have a program with Roman Reigns following Day 1.

Big plans for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

It has been rumored that WWE has been planning a big finish for the match between Lesnar and Reigns. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paul Heyman will have an important role to play in the finish of the match.

While Heyman was fired by Roman Reigns as his special counsel, it is possible that WWE is planning a finish where Heyman costs Brock Lesnar the match and the rift between Reigns and Heyman turns out to be a ruse.

It was also stated that the company could be saving Heyman's turn for WrestleMania. However, it might make more sense for Heyman to turn on Lesnar at Day 1 so that Roman Reigns can come out victorious.

Edited by Genci Papraniku