5 recent news and rumors about Roman Reigns you can't miss - Major swerve planned, old rivalry to renew? - December 30, 2021

Welcome to another edition of the five recent news and rumors about Roman Reigns that you absolutely cannot miss. The Tribal Chief has recently been involved in a very interesting angle with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. While he has been absent from a few live events, he is expected to appear at Day 1 for his match against Lesnar.

We will take a look at what WWE has planned for the match and if we could see a big swerve by the end of Day 1. Apart from that, we will also look at how Reigns took a massive shot at an AEW star, his future rival, and much more.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big rumors and news related to Roman Reigns:

#5 Possible plan for Roman Reigns' match at Day 1

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE has planned a big finish for Reigns' match against Lesnar at the Day 1 pay-per-view. He also stated that Paul Heyman would likely play a big role in the match.

Roman Reigns fired his 'Wise Man' a few weeks back. Last week on SmackDown, Heyman said he was 'done' for now. However, it could be possible that he and The Tribal Chief will cost Brock Lesnar the match yet again.

“Obviously, he’s gonna have something to do with the storyline on Saturday because I was essentially told that it was very very important for WrestleMania that Roman Reigns does not miss this show, that Lesnar does not miss this show, and that Heyman does not miss this show. His name was mentioned to me in that context so obviously, there’s something big going on there,” said Dave Meltzer.

With rumors suggesting that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar will happen at WrestleMania this year, the chances are high that The Tribal Chief will retain the Universal Championship.

