WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former world champion requires surgery, Top heel to turn babyface, Possible spoiler on Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar plan at Day 1 - 29th December 2021

#5 AJ Styles is set to become a babyface on WWE RAW

A few weeks ago, AJ Styles' tag team with Omos imploded on WWE RAW. While it seemed like Styles was going to be the heel and Omos the babyface, it looks like WWE has changed direction and wants the former WWE Champion positioned as a babyface going forward.

As per PWInsider, Styles will take the role of a babyface whereas Omos will be the monster heel in their feud. This week on RAW, the 44-year-old showed hints of being a babyface by accepting Apollo Crews' challenge on RAW. Omos was missing this week as he was sent back. According to PWInsider:

''AJ Styles will be taking the spot as the babyface in the storyline, with Omos as the heel. The changeup looks to be quite odd as the former tag team duo were presented with the opposite character dynamic in the breakup.''

Reports also indicate that the feud between Omos and Styles seems rushed as WWE wants the program over before the road to WrestleMania begins.

