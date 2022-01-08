Update on Drew McIntyre's in-ring return - Reports

WWE is hoping for a quick recovery for former WWE Champion and SmackDown star Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre was written off television after his match against Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss blindsided him during a backstage interview. The duo obliterated McIntyre with a chair, thus putting him on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Drew had been dealing with a neck issue for months, and WWE wanted him to have it examined. Meltzer mentioned that WWE was hoping for a quick recovery so that McIntyre could be back by WrestleMania:

"Legitimately, McIntyre’s neck has been bothering him for months and if he kept going, he was on the way to major surgery. As of a few days ago, the plan was for McIntyre to have the neck looked at extensively over the next week."

Meltzer continued, "The hope is that it’s not bad and he can come back soon, at least by Mania, and that he won’t need surgery which will put him out for months. But right now nobody knows. From a timing standpoint it wasn’t good because Smackdown has no other full-time top face."

Drew McIntyre won his most recent match in WWE

At the Day 1 premium live event, The Scottish Warrior went one-on-one against Madcap Moss in a clash that lasted almost 10 minutes. Moss barely got in some offense as Drew McIntyre was at his devastating best. The latter looked poised for an easy win, but Happy Corbin tried to distract him, allowing Moss to get in some shots at the former WWE Champion.

McIntyre, however, quickly recovered to launch Moss off the top turnbuckle before finishing him off with a vicious Claymore for the win.

