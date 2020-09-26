WWE Rumour Roundup: Why Roman Reigns was ready to quit, former champion undergoes unexpected surgery, and more - Sept. 25, 2020

Welcome to this week's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE stories. Interesting updates emerged as WWE reportedly banned one Superstar from Saudi Arabia pay-per-view events and there is backstage news on a storyline WWE has been working on since 2016.

Also, Drew McIntyre commented on his WrestleMania match and more. Let's kick things off with the headline-makers of the day.

Roman Reigns was ready to quit WWE

Roman Reigns has revealed that he was ready to quit WWE because of the pandemic. During his appearance on the After The Bell with Corey Graves, Reigns spoke about the lengths he would do to protect his family.

The Big Dog was supposed to face Goldberg at WWE WrestleMania 36 but he had to pull out of the pay-per-view because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He took a break from WWE because his wife was expecting at that time but he recently returned to the ring. He said:

“A lot of things, to be honest. The most defined thought I had was that I made a lot of sacrifices on behalf of my family and this is one area where I'm not going to make that sacrifice. I will sacrifice my career, sacrifice a performance, I'll sacrifice the audience if I have to. To protect my family, I will quit. I'll hang up my boots. I've done everything that I needed to do in this business within sports entertainment/professional wrestling. There isn't a moment or accolade that I haven't had. Whether it was a WrestleMania moment all the way to a house show. I've experienced everything I could possibly experience. For me, it was about putting my family first and right there if I had to retire and that was what was going to be asked of me, I would do it. For one of the first times in a long time, I put my family first. They were 1A”

Roman Reigns returned at WWE SummerSlam right after the main event, which featured "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Reigns then gained a shot at the title at WWE Payback. He made the best of the situation as he regained the title he never lost.

Jey Uso will challenge the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at Clash of Champions this Sunday.