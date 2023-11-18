WWE's alleged decision as wrestler retires at only 36 years old

The latest reports provide information on WWE's alleged decision concerning a female wrestler who hanged her boots at the age of 36.

After an illustrious 12-year wrestling career, Japanese star Saki Akai has bid farewell to the ring, leaving behind a legacy of records and titles at her home promotion, DDT Pro Wrestling.

Akai's final match took place at DDT Pro Wrestling's Ultimate Party event on November 12, where she teamed up with her long-time comrades, Yukio Sakaguchi and Hideki Okatani, for one last hurrah, culminating in the relinquishment of their Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

As a gesture of respect for her remarkable contributions, the 36-year-old female star was showered with accolades and offered a staff position within the promotion, which she graciously accepted. To top it off, she received heartfelt video messages from Hiroshi Tanahashi and WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that World Wrestling Entertainment prohibited Shinsuke Nakamura's clip from airing on DDT Pro Wrestling's television, limiting its exposure to the live audience.

Despite this restriction, the video's presence on a show featuring former world champion Chris Jericho generated significant buzz among wrestling fans in Japan.

Expand Tweet

WWE star pushing for a rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo still recollects memories of his previous encounter with Shinsuke Nakamura.

In a recent interview on Niko Knows Best, the 26-year-old WWE star acknowledged the invaluable guidance and support he received from Nakamura during their collaboration last year.

Lorenzo expressed his belief that he is now prepared for a rematch against The King of Strong Style, driven by his significant growth and transformation as a superstar.

"I learned a lot from him, knowledge that I've taken with me since then that's only made me better. I'd love to get the opportunity to do it again because the 'Stacks' that I was one year ago isn't the 'Stacks' that I am today," Lorenzo.

Check out the full video below:

Only time will tell if Lorenzo moves up to the Stamford-based promotion's main roster and goes face-to-face with Nakamura again.

What did you think of WWE's alleged decision not to air Nakamura's clip on TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.