Popular WWE Superstar pushing for rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura has been teasing a potential match against a mystery opponent in the past few weeks on WWE RAW. Current NXT star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo hopes to have another shot at Nakamura.

Lorenzo faced off against Nakamura more than a year ago in an episode of NXT. He put up a valiant effort against the former Intercontinental Champion but eventually lost after taking two Kinshasas.

Fast forward to the present time, Stacks is now a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion with Tony D'Angelo. He has improved over the past year and is ready for another battle with The King of Strong Style.

In an interview on Niko Knows Best, the 26-year-old NXT star revealed that Shinsuke Nakamura greatly helped him when they worked together last year. He also feels ready for a rematch against him because he's a much different superstar now.

"I learned a lot from him, knowledge that I've taken with me since then that's only made me better," 'Stacks' said. "I'd love to get the opportunity to do it again because the 'Stacks' that I was one year ago isn't the 'Stacks' that I am today." [H/T Fightful]

Nakamura is currently busy with Alpha Academy. He easily defeated Akira Tozawa last week before putting away Otis last Monday. He's now set to face Chad Gable next week on the Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW.

Who is Shinsuke Nakamura talking about in his promos?

Shinsuke Nakamura has been talking about fighting someone very soon, and some fans think that he's set to challenge a returning CM Punk at Survivor Series.

Some potential clues have pointed to the former WWE Champion returning after walking out about a decade ago.

WWE has repaired Nakamura's image enough that he'll be a credible matchup against someone like CM Punk. It's also possible that the King of Strong Style is referring to Randy Orton, Sheamus, or even Karrion Kross, who has been absent on television since August.

