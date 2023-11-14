CM Punk and 3 stars who could be on Shinsuke Nakamura's radar on WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most intriguing superstars in all of WWE at the moment. His career has recently been on the upswing, specifically since Triple H took charge of the creative direction of the company and Vince McMahon was seemingly ousted from the said role.

The King of Strong Style had a series of matches with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship that saw him in the main event. Since then, he had a fun feud with Ricochet as well. However, beyond that, he has been cutting interesting promos in high-quality vignettes.

Nakamura has seemingly been teasing that he is awaiting somebody to fight him. While it could be a general statement, it is assumed that the former NXT Champion is awaiting a specific star of some kind.

Fans certainly know who they want to be the person on Nakamura's radar, but for now, this person's identity is a mystery. This article will take a look at a handful of stars, three in the Stamford-based company and one who is no longer with the promotion, who could be the person Nakamura is referring to.

Below are four stars who could be on Shinsuke Nakamura's radar based on his WWE RAW vignettes.

#4. Sheamus could be the man he wants to fight

Sheamus on SmackDown.

Sheamus is one of the most talented performers in pro wrestling. His physical in-ring style adds a lot of legitimacy to his bouts, which makes for a more entertaining and eye-catching contest. He has held numerous titles in WWE, including the top prize of the company.

The former WWE Champion has not been seen in a wrestling ring since August 18, 2023. The Celtic Warrior went one-on-one with Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, in what was likely The Rated-R Superstar's final match in the Stamford-based promotion. Sheamus has been out of action with a shoulder injury since then.

Thankfully, he is potentially returning to action soon. Shinsuke Nakamura may be aware of his return, and it could mean that the SmackDown Superstar is the man who is being referenced. The pair could then clash in an inter-brand bout at Survivor Series 2023.

#3. Nakamura has seemingly called out Chad Gable

Speaking of incredible athletes who add a legitimate aura of authenticity and legitimacy, Chad Gable is one of WWE's best superstars. Not only does he have a lot of charisma, but the real-life Olympian is one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Gable currently leads the Alpha Academy. The faction also features Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa. Shinsuke Nakamura has begun picking away at the stable one-by-one, recently pinning both Tozawa and Otis on WWE RAW events.

After defeating Otis, he had a brief interaction with Master Gable, and the two will now clash on next week's RAW. Perhaps Nakamura has been battling members of the stable in an attempt to reach the "final boss" of the Alpha Academy in Chad Gable.

#2. Randy Orton is rumored to be returning

Randy Orton

Randy Orton is a legendary performer. He first started his WWE career all the way back in 2002. In the 21+ years since his association with the Stamford-based promotion, The Viper has gone on to win numerous championships. The Apex Predator is a 14-time World Champion.

Much like Sheamus, Orton has been out of action. He has not wrestled since the middle of 2022 due to a serious back injury. While some believed that the WWE Superstar would never return to action, he is reportedly gearing up for a comeback.

Many fans are operating under the assumption that if The Viper is to return at Survivor Series 2023, it will be as part of the Men's WarGames Match. Alternatively, he could be the man Shinsuke Nakamura is calling out. Could Shinsuke eat an RKO for his trouble? Only time will tell.

#1. CM Punk could return to WWE

CM Punk is a controversial figure. He wrestled on WWE's main roster from 2006 until early 2014. Shortly thereafter, he parted ways with World Wrestling Entertainment in what could be described as an ugly split.

Following Punk's WWE release, he remained inactive from wrestling for many years. That narrative changed once he joined All Elite Wrestling. Despite being the promotion's top star, he was publicly fired earlier this year.

Many have assumed he will make his long-awaited return to World Wrestling Entertainment, but there is yet to be any kind of official confirmation. Many believe that the Stamford-based promotion has been teasing his return and that these Shinsuke Nakamura vignettes are all building to The Straight Edge Superstar's comeback. Could Shinsuke be calling out Punk? Fans will have to wait to find out.

Who do you think Shinsuke Nakamura has been calling out in his vignettes? Sound off in the comments section below!

