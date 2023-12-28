WWE’s backstage reaction to recent major event - Reports

A new report has shed light on the reactions of WWE insiders following one of the company's biggest events of the year.

Tuesday's non-televised live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City featured a loaded card, headlined by Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship in a No DQ match. The MSG stop on World Wrestling Entertainment's annual Holiday Tour also saw CM Punk wrestle his first match for the company since 2014. Full results can be found here.

There was strong buzz for the MSG show in recent weeks, and that buzz continued throughout Tuesday into today. A new report from Fightful Select notes that company officials were pleased with the hype around the show in general.

It was previously reported how the Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio announcement boosted ticket sales for Tuesday's show. The Best In The World also drew merchandise sales as the tables were heavily loaded up with Punk items at The World's Most Famous Arena, including an event-specific t-shirt.

The report also stated that the 2023 Holiday Tour is shaping up to be one of the more financially successful live event tours in company history.

WWE to air return to Madison Square Garden?

It's possible that WWE will end up airing parts of Tuesday's live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

WWE had camera crews at The World's Most Famous Arena on Tuesday night, as they do for every live event. Backstage sources report that parts of the show could end up airing at a later date, according to Fightful Select. It was not clear which matches may make it to TV, but a pre-show announcement also teased a possible future airing.

WWE's return to MSG has been a trending topic on social media for more than 24 hours now. The aforementioned report notes that the CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio match was viewed more than 1 million times via pirated clips.

Vince McMahon once made sure he attended every show at The Garden, but he has missed a few in recent years. The TKO Executive Chairman was not present for Tuesday's event. It was indicated that Triple H also missed the show.

