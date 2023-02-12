WWE's current plans for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set for a major match at WrestleMania 39. We now have an interesting report on the current post-WrestleMania plans for The Tribal Chief.

Reigns has defeated several major stars during his historic run as the champion since 2020. He is now set for a WrestleMania 39 clash against the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Early betting odds have suggested that Rhodes is the favorite to win the match, but one can never count Reigns out.

Xero News has now reported that WWE's current working plan is to have Roman Reigns main event the Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event in May. The report adds that while the name of the show isn't yet known, it might be called "WrestleMania Backlash", continuing the trend of the last couple of years.

"Source tells me that the working plan has Roman Reigns main eventing the Saudi Arabia show in May. It's currently unknown what the PPV will be called, but my source tells me he wouldn't be surprised if it was "WrestleMania: Backlash" in Saudi Arabia," reported Xero News.

Roman Reigns is set for another major clash before WrestleMania 39

Over the last few months, the storyline between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn has been the most captivating and entertaining one on WWE television. The end of Royal Rumble 2023 saw Sami Zayn finally snap. Denying The Tribal Chief's orders, the former Honorary Uce attacked him and turned babyface in the process.

Roman Reigns is now set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber PLE later this month in Montreal, Canada.

With Zayn being a massive fan favorite, many want him to be the one to finally dethrone Reigns, but the chances of that happening seem very low, especially with WWE already building up the Reigns vs. Rhodes match at WrestleMania 39.

Reports have suggested that the plan for Sami Zayn is to team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos at WrestleMania 39 for their tag team titles.

