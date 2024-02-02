WWE's latest change to WrestleMania 40 - Reports

WWE has reportedly made another change to WrestleMania 40, but this one may please fans.

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 40, will emanate from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. While the road to the Showcase of The Immortals only officially just started, WWE has already had to make several big adjustments to the event's card.

While this has mainly been due to a slew of unfortunate injuries, the ongoing legal drama surrounding Vince McMahon has also played a part. Today, there is a report of another potential change on the horizon.

According to respected pro wrestling insider WrestleVotes, WWE will reportedly be changing the start time of WrestleMania 40 to 7:00 pm EST, adding one hour to the event.

"Source states WWE has made the decision to change the WrestleMania start time. The main card will now begin at 7 pm EST, presumably with a kickoff show starting at 5 pm EST. This will be for both nights of WrestleMania," said WrestleVotes.

Expand Tweet

For reference, the previous three WrestleMania's all started at 8:00 pm EST. The last time WrestleMania began at 7:00 pm EST was WrestleMania 36, when WWE was forced to adjust WrestleMania plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins may lose out on main eventing either night of WrestleMania 40

As noted earlier, WrestleMania 40's plans have become much less concrete than they were just a month ago. One of the biggest reasons is due to several significant injuries, one of which is the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

On the January 22 edition of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary announced that he had injured his leg the prior week when he defended his championship against Jindar Mahal. It was revealed later that Rollins had torn his MCL and suffered a partial meniscus tear. Despite this, Rollins made it clear that he planned on rehabbing, rather than going under the knife. Thus promising the WWE Universe that he would be at WrestleMania 40.

Fans speculated for months that Seth Rollins would be featured in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania. However, due to his own injury - as well as CM Punk going down with a torn tricep - those plans have become much less certain.

According to a report from Xero News, Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, may find herself in the main event of Night One instead of her husband. The report noted that while there was a significant push to have the world title main event Night One, there were questions regarding the star power needed to justify a main event position:

Expand Tweet

What do you think WWE will do for WrestleMania 40? Do you think they will put Seth Rollins in the main event? What other changes do you think may come? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.