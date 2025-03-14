WWE's major plans for Drew McIntyre could fall apart under one condition - Reports

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre's participation in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match did not go as planned. Leading up to WrestleMania 41, a recent report revealed a concerning condition that could potentially disrupt the company's plans for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

The Scottish Psychopath was the first one to get eliminated by Damian Priest in the six-man Chamber match on March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. This has prevented Drew McIntyre from punching a ticket to The Showcase of The Immortals to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer reported that the sinister Scotsman's move to Smackdown was originally planned to feature a title feud with The American Nightmare. However, this plan could fall apart if Cody Rhodes suffers a loss to John Cena at the upcoming WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre says he is "pi*sed off" with his booking heading into WWE WrestleMania 41

In a recent interview with Adam's Apple, The Scottish Psychopath voiced his frustration about not having a World Title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. The former Intercontinental Champion argued that he drove the majority of the fan interest surrounding himself and CM Punk.

Drew McIntyre declared his intention to create a major match and engaging storyline leading up to WrestleMania 41:

"I had people talking about myself and CM Punk more than anybody. And I did 90 percent of that work. And good for Punk for being Punk, but it’s Drew McIntyre that did the fu*king heavy lifting there. So I’m pis*ed off [about it]. I’m not in a world title match, but I’m gonna make something happen. And between now and WrestleMania, I’ll make sure there’s a big match. I’ll make sure there’s a story people have invested in," he said.

Check out the star's comments in the video below:

What plans WWE has for The Scottish Warrior heading into a blockbuster Show of Shows in Las Vegas remains to be seen. As things stand, it seems like he will be locking horns with the man who ruined his WrestleMania moment last year: Damian Priest.

