WWE's new headquarters will feature an area dedicated to recently retired 58-year-old superstar - Reports

WWE will reportedly be devoting an area in their new headquarters to a recently retired legend.

The company's new headquarters will be located at 707 Washington Blvd in Stamford, Connecticut. UBS previously occupied the building but relocated their offices across the street in 2016. WWE's headquarters were previously located at the Titan Towers on 1241 East Main Street in Stamford but the company will be moving into a modernized location soon.

According to a report from PW Insider Elite, the new space will cover 712,000 square feet and will also feature exhibits for fans to enjoy, including an area dedicated to The Undertaker. The area will reportedly feature his ring gear, throne, Paul Bearer's urn, and other items. The company has signed a 16.5-year lease for the new headquarters, with an option to renew for an additional five years down the line.

Edge marvels at The Undertaker's longevity in WWE

The Undertaker's remarkable wrestling career came to an end at WrestleMania 36.

The 58-year-old defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match and rode off into the sunset after the bout. Following his retirement, the Hall of Famer started the 1DeadMAN Show and has appeared more on podcasts now that he doesn't have to portray the legendary character anymore.

Speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Edge praised The Undertaker for his longevity in the business and compared him to NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

“He’s got to be [If Taker is the ultimate symbol of greatness in WWE]… one of them for sure, because if you look at [it] in terms of longevity and longevity at the top, that’s the hardest part. That’s the hardest part, to be able to maintain it like… to be able to be a Tom Brady and to be able to like, and yes, what we do is entertainment, but I don’t care," said Edge.

The Deadman's career will never be duplicated in WWE. His legend will continue to grow over time and it is fitting that The Phenom will be immortalized in the company's new headquarters in Connecticut.

