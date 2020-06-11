WWE's original plans for Charlotte Flair reportedly revealed

Charlotte Flair recently dropped the NXT Women's title, and WWE's original plans for her have now been revealed.

Becky Lynch's absence may have had a role to play in the change of plans.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Charlotte Flair is everywhere! The Queen recently dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House and she showed up on RAW to wrestle in a gruelling main event match against Asuka.

What does this mean for Charlotte's immediate future? Will she go back to NXT? Will she go after the RAW Women's Championship? Many questions have been raised regarding WWE's plans for Flair and Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed a few important changes that have taken place backstage.

Tom told host Korey Gunz on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the plans for Charlotte Flair have changed and Becky Lynch's absence has primarily influenced it.

We spoke about Becky Lynch, on this podcast, taking some time off after WrestleMania and that very much shaped the plans for Charlotte Flair, because pregnancy or not, there was a plan for her to take some time off and it was during that time off she told the WWE she would not be returning to WWE due to pregnancy. It was always expected that Charlotte Flair was going to be needed at least for that first month that Becky Lynch was out.

Charlotte Flair was originally planned to feud with many NXT Superstars

Charlotte Flair was originally slated to feud with many women from NXT. Tegan Nox was one of the names that were pitched to get into a title feud with Flair, with the idea being that Nox would get the rub from working with an established name such as Charlotte Flair.

The Charlotte Flair-NXT experiment may not be done for good, however, as there is a possibility that she continues to sporadically work for the brand while also appearing on RAW and possibly SmackDown.

Tom noted that the RAW roster is heavy on heels and Flair, who isn't necessarily a heel or a babyface, could be featured on the Red Brand more often than not to maintain the star power of the show.

Tom explained:

In regards to plans changing, this is definitely influenced by Becky Lynch not being available. The original plan for Charlotte was to feud with almost all the women on NXT, at least briefly. And they were building up a few people towards taking the title.

Tegan Nox was mentioned to me as someone who could have potentially have been the one to get that rub. Things have now changed, I wouldn't say that the experiment is definitely over, even though Triple H has alluded to that, but the women's division on RAW isn't particularly strong right now, and it's very heel-heavy. Asuka was switched to face, and Kairi Sane followed suit, however, unfortunately for Kairi, she then picked up an injury, so they are not sure how to use her.

Charlotte is unlikely to swap, but we could see more movement between brands shortly.

Charlotte Flair has drawn a lot of criticism for being over-pushed, but the 12-time Champion had a valid explanation behind her appearances on all three brands. She even spoke about possibly going after a 'male' championship during her interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy.