Backstage details on original WWE Royal Rumble plans for Mustafa Ali - Reports

Mustafa Ali was not part of the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event and openly declined to compete. Backstage details on his potential plans for the event have emerged since.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, an unnamed superstar pitched the idea of having Ali eliminate them from the Royal Rumble and it was up to the latter if he was interested. However, Ali not only declined to be in the Rumble but also requested his release from the company once again.

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE no, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release. no, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release.

It was also reported that the real reason Ali wasn't released was because the company sees "value" in him. The former RETRIBUTION leader still has well over a year left on his contract.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell's take on Mustafa Ali's release request

Ali last competed inside the squared circle on an October episode of SmackDown where he faced Drew McIntyre in a losing effort. It was later revealed that following a heated argument with Vince McMahon, Ali had been taken off TV. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell stated the following about the situation:

"Vince got mad at him,'' said Mantell. ''He's just p**sed at the guy. And we said when he did the interview that it was the wrong thing to do. We don't need any more divisiveness in this country. It's his idea but yeah, that's the wrong kind of heat. That heat won't sell pay-per-views, it won't sell tickets, it won't do anything. Vince told him, no, and they probably had words and Vince got mad at him.."

Mustafa Ali is one of the most talented superstars on the roster and only time will tell where he goes if WWE does finally end up granting him his release.

