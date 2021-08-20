WWE's plan for Roman Reigns if he loses the Universal Championship to John Cena - Reports

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against John Cena at SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that there is a slight possibility of Cena winning the Universal title, despite the odds being stacked against this outcome. In such a case, Reigns will likely win it back on television or Madison Square Garden.

The story going into SummerSlam is that John Cena has returned to WWE to win his 17th world championship, which would surpass Ric Flair's record of being a 16-time world champion in WWE. The higher-ups might want to make Cena the new record-holder, given that Flair has left WWE.

Here's what Dave Meltzer recently stated:

''The storyline is about Cena’s quest to break Ric Flair’s worked record of 16 world title wins (the real number can be debated but it is no less than 18 and no more than 22, and 20 would feel like the most legitimate number) with No. 17." Meltzer added, "It is possible they could do this and have Reigns regain it on television or Madison Square Garden, the odds feel against this."

Would losing to John Cena affect Roman Reigns' planned feud against The Rock?

The report also noted that Roman Reigns is being built for two big feuds with The Rock and Brock Lesnar. However, a quick loss to John Cena would not hurt those programs as long as Reigns wins the title back in a short period of time.

Cena will be done with WWE after the MSG show and will be heading to Europe to film his next movie. So even if he wins at SummerSlam, there is no doubt that The Tribal Chief will regain the Universal Championship.

"@MichaelCole is stupid isn't he?"@WWERomanReigns is READY for #SummerSlam next Saturday



"Anybody who steps up for the Universal Championship I'm going to smash their ass & I'm going to send them home" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/TLMUhcXd7M — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 11, 2021

