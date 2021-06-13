WWE's plans for Edge at SummerSlam revealed - Reports

WWE's plans for Hall of Famer Edge at this year's SummerSlam event have reportedly been revealed.

It was reported a short while ago that Edge was going to be a part of SummerSlam 2021. Dave Meltzer noted that the Rated-R Superstar could wrestle at the Biggest Party of the Summer after it became public knowledge that he would be appearing on the July 16 edition of SmackDown.

Pro-wrestling journalist Jon Alba has now posted a tweet sharing WWE's possible plans for the former world champion at SummerSlam. Alba stated that Edge is penciled in for SummerSlam as of this moment, and WWE is planning to use him as a babyface on the SmackDown side of the card at the mega event.

"Reported on @theLTGpodcast Patreon this week Edge is currently penciled in for the SummerSlam card as a babyface on the Smackdown side. Seems to give credence to that." tweeted Alba. [credits to Wrestletalk for the quotes used]

Edge has had quite an eventful 2021 so far

Edge entered the 2021 Royal Rumble match at the #1 spot and went on to win the whole thing by last eliminating his arch-rival Randy Orton. Edge later revealed that he would be facing Roman Reigns for the Universal title in the main event of WrestleMania 37. Daniel Bryan was also inserted into the match as The Show of Shows loomed closer.

Roman Reigns pinned both Bryan and Edge to retain his Universal title in the closing match of WrestleMania and Edge hasn't wrestled another bout ever since the big loss. Edge is one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in the WWE ring. There are several wrestlers from the current crop that fans would love to see lock horns with Edge.

A babyface Edge vs a top SmackDown heel would certainly be a big money match worthy of its inclusion on the SummerSlam card.

What have you made of Edge's 2021 so far? Who should be the Rated-R Superstar's opponent at WWE SummerSlam 2021? Sound off your comments below!

