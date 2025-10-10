WWE's plans for Elimination Chamber 2026 revealed - Reports

The date and location for WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 have reportedly been revealed. The promotion is set for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 tomorrow night in Perth, Australia.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Elimination Chamber is scheduled to take place on February 28, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. Meltzer added that the date could still be changed if the promotion decided to counter-program an AEW event next year.

“Rumble has already been noted for 1/31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Elimination Chamber is currently scheduled for 2/28 in Chicago. The Rumble date is pretty locked in. It wouldn’t shock me to see the Chamber date changed a week in either direction if they want to compete with AEW. Both current dates are on Saturday, and when it isn’t football season, AEW generally does its PPV shows on Sundays,” Meltzer wrote. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Pro Wrestling Countdown @_wrasslinsource Elimination Chamber is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, February 28, 2026 in Chicago.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to battle for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE tomorrow night. Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer will be squaring off for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship as well. John Cena and AJ Styles will also be competing against each other one last time at WWE Crown Jewel tomorrow night.

Vince Russo suggests John Cena is upset with WWE

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that John Cena was upset with WWE over how his heel turn fizzled out.

Cena aligned with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025 and went on to become Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41. He lost the title back to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, and The Rock has not appeared since Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that John Cena must feel like the promotion wasted the first half of his retirement tour.

"Well, he's [John Cena] gotta think the first half of it was totally wasted. Bro, listen, obviously, something went down behind the scenes, we don't know about. There was some kind of falling out with Rock, and they were not able to see this thing through, I guess, the way they thought they were going to see it through. But it's really unfortunate for Cena because this was it. This was the last run, and they wasted half of his time in an angle that went absolutely nowhere. They didn't try to cover it, and he just lost a lot of time, not to mention what he lost in merch money for a couple of months there," he said.

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if the company has any surprises in store for Crown Jewel this weekend.

