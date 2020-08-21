WWE's plans for PPVs following WWE SummerSlam possibly revealed

WWE SummerSlam is this weekend and fans can't contain their excitement about it. WWE has planned a huge WWE SummerSlam weekend by shifting SmackDown and RAW to the Amway Center. Not only a change in location but also a completely new setup has been designed by the company to engage fans in its upcoming shows.

The WWE ThunderDome experience will debut tonight on WWE SmackDown. Many photos and videos about the new setup at the Amway Center have been leaked online. If you haven't come across any, you can check them out here.

WWE's plans after WWE SummerSlam

This week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on the schedule for WWE's upcoming PPVs. Following WWE SummerSlam which in on 23rd August, will be WWE Payback on the 30th.

After the two PPVs that have been officially confirmed by the WWE, the report noted that Clash Of Champions would take place on 27th September. The PPV will be followed by Hell In A Cell on 1st November, Survivor Series on 22nd November and WWE TLC on 20th December.

As per reports regarding WWE's contract with the Amway Center, the company has booked the arena till the end of October. That means, if the above schedule is to be believed, all PPVs till Clash Of Champions will take place at the arena.

WWE SummerSlam is set to be the biggest PPV of WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only is the match card off the hook but also the fact that having fans virtually attend the PPV is exciting as well. WWE will make sure to go above and beyond to keep fans happy so that they will want to tune in LIVE every week.

At WWE SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against The Viper, Randy Orton. For WWE SmackDown's top prize, the Universal Championship, The Fiend Bray Wyatt will challenge Braun Strowman.

Also, at the PPV, Asuka will have to pull double duty when she challenges Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and Sasha Banks for the WWE RAW Women's Title.