WWE's plans for Roman Reigns following The Bloodline's implosion revealed - Reports

Roman Reigns is currently dealing with a possible collapse of The Bloodline after Jimmy Uso was ousted from the group on last week's WWE SmackDown. Amid all the chaos, a new report has provided an update on the company's plans for the megastar in the near future.

Jimmy Uso shocked the wrestling world at Night of Champions as he finally struck back at Roman after weeks of berating. The former tag team champion laid out the Bloodline leader with multiple superkicks, which cost him his match against Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa.

Jimmy tried to mend fences on SmackDown last week, but The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa had other plans as the latter delivered a Samoan Spike to his brother. Although Jey is currently undecided on where his loyalty lies, a new report has seemingly provided an answer to the question.

According to BWE via Ringside News, WWE is planning another tag team match for Roman Reigns. While the participants were not mentioned in the report, the current direction of The Bloodline indicates that we could be seeing Roman joining forces with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos at Money in the Bank.

Roman Reigns will get the answer about The Bloodline's future on WWE SmackDown

With Jimmy snapping on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, fans have been wondering whose side Jey Uso is on since the event. Jey tried his best to get his family back on the same page last Friday, but Solo Sikoa and Reigns' actions further widened the cracks.

This Monday on RAW, Paul Heyman issued an ultimatum to Main Event Jey, stating that he needs to choose sides on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Heyman was assured that Jey will join forces with The Tribal Chief and his brother Solo Sikoa but also hinted at possible consequences if he refuses to do so.

With the aforementioned report indicating a tag team match at Money in the Bank, it's safe to assume that Jey Uso will be siding with his twin brother come Friday. This also means that Roman Reigns is unlikely to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until SummerSlam, which may not sit well with many fans.

