WWE's future plan for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline - Reports

According to reports, Roman Reigns is set to return to Monday Night RAW for the season premiere on October 10, right after Extreme Rules. Before the premium live event, he is also expected to attend the SmackDown season premiere on October 7.

While initial rumors suggested that he would not be returning till Crown Jewel next month, it is now believed that the entire Bloodline, including Sami Zayn, will be on RAW following Extreme Rules.

The faction was last seen on SmackDown this week when Roman Reigns gave Zayn an 'Honorary Uce' t-shirt in one of the best segments of the night. After trying hard for a long time, they have finally accepted the former Intercontinental Champion as a member of The Bloodline.

While he might appear after the premium live event, The Tribal Chief will not be defending the WWE Universal Championship at Extreme Rules. His next defense will be against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5. There will likely be more build towards that match on the RAW season premiere.

Here is what Cageside seats reported:

''The Bloodline, including Roman Reigns, is expected to appear on the first episode of Monday Night RAW following Extreme Rules.''

iBeast @ibeastIess The Bloodline are producing CINEMA. Nobody else in this game is doing it like THEM. The Bloodline are producing CINEMA. Nobody else in this game is doing it like THEM. https://t.co/r8Jk4VE1Xf

What could be next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

The Bloodline looks stronger than ever with the addition of The Usos' younger brother Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. The two men seem to share a special bond, and Sikoa has become an enforcer not just for Reigns but for Zayn as well.

Apart from addressing the match between Reigns and Paul, there is a high chance that WWE will move the angle between Zayn and Jey Uso forward.

When Reigns gifted Zayn the t-shirt on SmackDown last week, all Bloodline members seemed happy except Jey Uso.

One-half of the tag team champions, Jey, has disliked Zayn since the latter started pandering to Reigns and his brother Jimmy Uso. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics within The Bloodline continue to pan out as the faction expands.

Are you a fan of The Bloodline's current work? Sound off in the comments below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Does Sami Zayn deserve to be in The Bloodline? Yes No 168 votes so far