WWE's reported plans for Dolph Ziggler's NXT Championship run

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler shocked the world when he defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker to win the NXT Championship on Tuesday night.

Ziggler recently made his debut on NXT 2.0, competing in a tag team match against Ciampa and Breakker with his partner Robert Roode, and beating Ciampa in singles competition. He and Roode also welcomed the debuting Bron Breakker to Monday Night RAW in tag team action with Ciampa.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the shocking title change and what it meant for the brand. He claimed that Ziggler's reign is transitional to set up Breakker regaining the title at a big show.

”Yeah but it’s only temporary, because I’ve seen people go ‘Oh my god they put the Title on a 41-year-old guy in developmental. It’s just to set up Bron Breakker winning the title on a big show,” Meltzer said. (H/T RingsideNews)

Dolph Ziggler will likely carry the championship into NXT: Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, Texas.

How did Dolph Ziggler win the NXT Championship?

Ziggler captured the NXT Title in a fast-paced triple threat match in the main event of Tuesday night's show.

With some brutal offenses, including an explosive spear on Ziggler from Bron Breakker, the title seemed like anybody's to win. However, Ziggler's partner Robert Roode played a major role in the match's outcome.

Pulling Breakker off the apron by yanking at his ring gear, Roode allowed Ziggler to Superkick Tommaso Ciampa and win the championship via pinfall.

