WWE's reported plans for Sami Zayn's future

Sami Zayn managed to win his first Championship on the main roster after he defeated Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 match ahead of WrestleMania 36 and became the Intercontinental Champion.

While Sami Zayn defended the Championship against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36, he has been missing from action since then. The reason for Zayn's absence is that he has chosen to stay at home during the COVID-19 panic instead of competing on SmackDown - much like Roman Reigns.

This resulted in WWE holding a tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion. As per reports, Zayn is set to feud with whoever manages to win the tournament and become the new Intercontinental Champion. Here is what Cagesideseats have stated:

The expectation is Sami Zayn will work a program with whoever wins the Intercontinental championship tournament, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion. -SZ https://t.co/SUFsBFeRDB — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 13, 2020

Return plans for Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn had expressed his displeasure when WWE had announced the tournament as he believes that he is still the IC Champion since he has not been defeated for it. However, there is no word yet on when exactly Zayn will make his return.

Some reports have suggested that there is backstage heat on Sami Zayn for refusing to work. Dave Meltzer of WON had stated that even though no one will admit it publically, the management is not happy with Zayn's decision.

Ashamed of themselves. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 13, 2020

This week we saw Jeff Hardy and SmackDown's newest member AJ Styles advance in the tournament which also has Superstars like Daniel Bryan and Elias heading into the next round.

It will be interesting to see who manages to become the next IC Champion and feud with The Underdog from the Underground when he decides to make his return. Considering Sami Zayn is a heel, there is a high chance that a babyface will be the one winning the tournament.