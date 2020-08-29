WWE's surprising future plans for a heel Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman revealed 

Roman Reigns officially became the new Paul Heyman guy during the closing moments of SmackDown, and the fans didn't see it coming.

It was a much-needed surprise that has given the characters of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman a fresh direction. However, what should the fans expect from the dream alliance in the upcoming few months?

We already have several reports doing the rounds regarding WWE's plans for the fantastic on-screen pairing.

PWInsider reports that as the new Paul Heyman guy, Roman Reigns is expected to be booked as the top heel on SmackDown.

The report confirmed that Braun Strowman would also be a full-time heel moving forward. In such a scenario, WWE reportedly intends on booking 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt as a babyface. As surprising as that may sound, WWE wants Bray Wyatt to be the top babyface on SmackDown.

Possible spoiler on WWE's Universal title plans for Roman Reigns

A separate report from Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co stated that sources have revealed that the plan is for Roman Reigns to win the Universal Championship this Sunday at Payback.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman signed the contract for their Universal Championship match on this week's episode of SmackDown, with producer Adam Pearce playing a prominent role in the segments.

The Triple Threat No Holds Barred match would see The Fiend defend his newly-won title against The Big Dog and The Monster.

Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam and unleashed an unforgiving attack on both Strowman and The Fiend following Wyatt's Universal title victory. Reigns showcased a ruthless side of his character, and it was reported that the WWE wanted Reigns to have an edge to him.

The fans have been clamoring for a Roman Reigns heel turn for years, and while a legendary former WWE employee thinks it's a little too late, the fact that WWE is willing to push Reigns as the top heel of the company is a sign of their attempt to freshen up the product.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have already looked great together, but the partnership could affect Brock Lesnar's future plans.

Could Paul Heyman be the advocate of both Reigns and the Beast Incarnate at the same time? That would indeed be a team that no Superstar would want to mess with, however, will WWE make it happen? For now, the fans should sit back and enjoy Roman Reigns' heel turn as a Paul Heyman guy.